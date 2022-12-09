Comptroller Report: Nearly 14% of New Yorkers Live In Poverty And Almost 24% of People In Bronx Are In Extreme Poverty

According to a recent report from state comptroller Tom DiNapoli, The Bronx has the worst rate of poverty in the state, and minorities are twice as likely to experience financial hardship than white New Yorkers.

Almost 2.7 million New Yorkers, or slightly under 14% of the state's population, were found to be living in poverty in 2021, compared to 12.8% of all Americans in that same year, according to the report.

While poverty rates in the state decreased during the course of ten years, from 2010 to 2020, from 15% to 12.7%, they increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Poverty Rate In The Bronx Is 24%

With a poverty rate of almost 24%, The Bronx continues to be the state's poorest county. Brooklyn and Manhattan both had higher poverty rates than the state average, with 17.8% and 16.3%, respectively.

Since 2014, New York's poverty rates have exceeded the national average, and although they had been down before the epidemic, they are still higher now than they were in 2019, according to the comptroller.

While the pandemic made poverty worse throughout the state, according to DiNapoli, federal support in the form of the enhanced child tax credit and aid sent to the states illustrated how officials might stop additional rises.

The U.S. determines the Official Poverty Measure.

Census Bureau based on survey data of family size and composition, income, and family composition, in comparison to thresholds that represent the amount of money needed to meet the needs of various family sizes.

The adjusted poverty line in 2021 was $27,740 for a household of four and $13,788 for a single person. Hispanic New Yorkers have poverty rates that are more than twice as high as white inhabitants, according to research by DiNapoli's office.

Poverty was twice as prevalent among black, Native Hawaiian, and other Pacific Islanders, as well as American Indians, and New Yorkers.

