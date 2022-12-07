EU And US Want To Work Together On Chip Subsidies

Billions flow into the semiconductor industry on both sides of the Atlantic. The EU and the USA do not want to be played off against each other.

The semiconductor industry is living in heavenly times: countries and regions around the world want to lure companies into the industry with billions. There is a risk that companies will play off the individual subsidy programs against each other in order to get as much money out of it as possible. The EU Commission and the US government also see this danger, which is why they want to exchange information about their subsidy programs.

In contrast to the US government's promotion of electric cars, the interlocutors agreed on the semiconductor subsidies. They were also on the agenda at the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) talks in Washington. Here they have committed to "unprecedented mutual transparency" to recognize when companies apply for both the EU Chips Act and the Chips and Science Act with the same plans.

In addition, an early warning mechanism is to be created in order to "work together to deal with and contain disruptions in the supply chain for semiconductors". Here, the EU and the USA are encountering resistance from companies, as they are requesting information that is in some cases very confidential. The EU Commission is even considering export bans in the event of a chip shortage.

Cooperation on export controls

The EU and the US government want to continue their close cooperation on export controls, and it was intensified as part of the Russian war against Ukraine. However, both sides do not always agree on this.

When investigating investments, on the other hand, advice is still being given to prevent technologies classified as sensitive from draining away. The unspoken target of these outflows is China, against which the "instruments against non-market economic policies and practices" that the EU and the USA want to develop in the future are also likely to be directed. The Chinese government's subsidy policy is repeatedly criticized as distorting competition.

