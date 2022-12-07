The Greek Orthodox Church Reopens At World Trade Center After Two Decades

A considerably greater replacement for the tiny Greek Orthodox church in lower Manhattan that was devastated by the World Trade Center's collapsing south tower more than 20 years ago was unveiled to the public in an elevated park that looks out over the memorial plaza of the rebuilt world trade center.

New York world trade center. Photo by Willie Ng From Flickr

To honor the Feast of St. Nicholas, the newly arrived On Tuesday, the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine performed its first liturgy. It is now getting ready to welcome pilgrims of all faiths who want to honor the victims of the terrorist acts of September 11, 2001.

One of the last elements of the recently built World Trade Center complex, it first appeared that the project might not be finished.

Legal Battle For the New Location

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the World Trade Center, reached an agreement on Liberty Park, which is situated immediately south of the main trade center site, following a court fight over the location of the new church.

Following an official groundbreaking ceremony in 2014, construction was halted in 2017 as a result of the archdiocese's overdue payments.

Construction was begun in 2020 with the goal of finishing St. Nicholas in time for the 9/11 terrorist attacks' twentieth anniversary in 2021.

Even though the church was ceremonially lit to commemorate the occasion the previous year, that objective was not entirely achieved.

