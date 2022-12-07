Residents of 2 Bronx Apartments Go On a Rent Strike Against Landlord For Dangerous and Unhealthy Living Conditions

In the Bronx, tenants of two apartments are refusing to pay their landlord until those issues, which include mouse and insect infestations, peeling paint, leaking pipes, and damaged cupboards, refrigerators, outlets, and stoves, are resolved.

The Bronx and New York Apartments. Photo by nycmayorsoffice From Flickr

A resident of 1187 Anderson Avenue is Samantha Diaz, who started the protest by revealing an inside video of the resident apartments. She showed Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne a video of dead flies coming from her bathroom ceiling and a mouse crawling across the lobby floor, as well as paint peeling from the walls in her flat and a leaky radiator pipe. She said nothing is hygiene here.

Resident Samantha Diaz declared that the living circumstances were dangerous and unhealthy. "Like, the dead rats and insects in the walls can be smelled. Dead flies are all over the place"

Lawsuit Against Landlords

To force the landlord and the authorities to fix the problems in the property, 22 occupants of the building sued the landlord in May.

Residents filed a lawsuit against Living Emerald NY LLC, Isaac, Gary, and Fransisco Kassirer, as well as EEGMW LLC and numerous Anderson LLC organizations. Affidavits from the residents detailing the circumstances in their apartments are included in the complaint.

Authorities Response

The New York City Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) reports that the structure has 169 active violations, 42 of which are urgent.

The organization announced that this week, inspectors would return to the facility to reassess those issues.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Buy Me a Coffee Here!