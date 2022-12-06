NYC Comptroller Brad Lander Says Eric Adams Has Exacerbated The City Worker Vacancies

According to a new report released on Tuesday by Comptroller Brad Lander, New York City is experiencing double-digit vacancy rates in "mission critical" areas, such as the development of housing and revenue collection to the management of programs for low-income children, nearly a year into Mayor Eric Adams' first term.

The Adams administration is criticized in the report for having "exacerbated the problem" by budget cuts related to an impending economic crisis, which is based on recent city data on agency spending. (In the most recent move, budget officials two weeks ago instructed chiefs of local agencies to substantially cut their civilian openings in half.)

One of the most striking instances was the city's Department of Social Services Child Support Services division, which oversees programs that have an effect on one in seven New Yorkers under the age of 18, having a nearly 47% vacancy rate.

The Administration for Children's Services and the Department of Social Services were two of the organizations named as having numerous units with vacancy rates of greater than 30%. There have long been rumors and reports regarding the city's extremely high municipal employee attrition rate.

Staffing shortfalls have been held responsible for the decline in the creation of affordable homes, the hold-ups in police oversight agency investigations, and the reduced effectiveness of sexual health clinics during the beginning of the monkeypox outbreak.

Lander's analysis, however, focuses on 35 municipal organizations that operate the city's technological infrastructure, enforce administrative laws like building codes, and offer social safety net services.

According to the research, the city's overall vacancy rate as of October was just under 8%, which is roughly four times higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Lander said that the possibility of cyberattacks against the city also gave him pause. His office discovered a 36% vacancy rate in the department in charge of running the city's purported "cyber command" center.

Adams mentioned Lander's office's high vacancy rate, which is currently at roughly 14% when speaking to reporters two weeks ago.

