Restaurant Employees Were Killed By a Car While Going To Home From Work At Stamford

Authorities are looking into the weekend fatalities of two restaurant workers in Stamford. Monday at La Cantina Mexicana was a depressing and solemn day.

Image of 25-year-old couple employees. Photo by Creative Commons Images

A memorial with flowers, candles, and pictures was erected in honor of Yuliana Arias Lozano and Giovanni Vega Benis. The two restaurant employees, both 25, were slain as they walked home together.

At the junction of Washington Boulevard and Main Street, the collision occurred soon after two in the morning on Saturday. The vibrant sign that welcomes visitors to Stamford is now filled with flowers.

According to the police, the two victims were on the crossing when a 2022 Mercedes driver struck them, sending them flying from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes.

The posted limit in that area of town is 25 mph.

The motorist was identified by police as Greenwich resident Michael Talbot, 24, who runs a trainer store not far from the scene of the collision.

Before cops discovered him, he allegedly abandoned his car and fled behind trash. Talbot hasn't been detained or faced any charges yet.

These inquiries are quite intricate and specialized, according to the Stamford Police Department Sgt. Jeff Booth. "At this point, it's more than simply a vehicle accident. Two people are victims. There are numerous factors involved. We need more search warrants because we want to make an arrest. Before it can have blockage charges, we need to wait for the results from the coroner's office and the state lab".

