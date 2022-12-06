Suspect In Shooting of 96-Year-Old Man on a Wheelchair Is Also Wanted In Many Shooting Crimes

The suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Manhattan is also wanted in connection with the shooting of a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair in Brooklyn.

Suspect, Sundance Oliver is wanted by NYPD. Photo by NYPD via Twitter

The suspect, Sundance Oliver, 28, is wanted in connection with the 2:45 p.m. shooting of a 21-year-old male in the chest and leg inside the Al Smith houses at 15 St. James Place on the Lower East Side. A friend of the suspect, the victim was brought to Bellevue Hospital where he was later declared dead.

As the manhunt grew more intense, friends Monday night lit candles for the victim. Only a few hours prior to the fatal incident, a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair was shot in the ankle.

He also robbed neighbors

Just after 9:30 a.m., according to police, a shooting took place at the playground of the Kingsborough Houses at Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue.

According to the authorities, the suspect took a 39-year-old woman's coat and money. Police said that the culprit shot her once as she ran toward the junction.

The victim, who was using a wheelchair at the bus stop, was hit by a bullet that missed its intended target. He was brought to Kings County Hospital and was reportedly stable when there.

Oliver has prior arrests

According to the police, the suspect and the person he tried to rob both know one another "from the area." Particularly frightened were nearby neighbors who use wheelchairs.

Police are looking into whether the victim was chosen because of her possessions. Oliver allegedly has a history of many arrests.

