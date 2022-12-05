NYPD Officer Who Retired For 3 Years Is Now Back To Work Via Silver Star Program From DFTA

In many cases, getting a job by word of mouth is preferable to responding to job advertisements. And Cynthia Murray returned to work after three years of retirement thanks to word-of-mouth from a friend. A retired acquaintance of Murray's informed her of the Silver Stars initiative.

NYC Back To Work. Photo by jack hebert From Flickr

The Silver Stars program, which will be introduced by the city's Department for the Aging (DFTA) in the fall of 2021, enables city agencies to fill their workforce with senior, talented, and skilled professionals while also benefiting from cost-saving measures and a streamlined hiring process.

At the New York City Police Department for 19 years as a supervisor police communication technician overseeing 911 operators and dispatchers, Murray, 67, retired in April 2017. Murray's retirement was going well; she had enough time to spend with her children, grandchildren, and family.

But she became aware of the Silver Stars initiative after the first coronavirus wave (COVID-19) subsided. "After I signed up, I received calls and emails regarding employment openings.

According to Murray, the occupations were quite appealing because they required no more than four hours of work each day and 20 hours per week.

Silver Star

When she applied for the post of sales associate at the Manhattan-based City Store, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) received her résumé. The delight of going back to work, according to Murray.

The City Store has a lot of "amazing goods," which she finds to be ideal presents for friends, family, and coworkers. She appreciates seeing happy customers and all the smiling faces that they attract.

Mary McLaughlin, a 67-year-old native of Pleasant Plains who retired from the FDNY in September 2021, joined Silver Stars together with other Staten Islanders.