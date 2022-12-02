Yonkers, NY

Yonker Police Sergeant Killed on Duty By Multi-Vehicle Road Crash At Tuckahoe Road

Abdul Ghani

The senior Yonkers police sergeant killed on Thursday in a head-on collision involving multiple vehicles in Westchester County has been recognized by authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZ0LF_0jVPYaJa00
Multi-Vehicle road crash.Photo byKevin Czarzasty From Flickr

53-year-old Sgt. Frank Gualdino was with the Yonkers Police Department for 24 years, Sgt. Gualdino served as a supervisor assigned to the Traffic Unit. An officer with a strong sense of community, Sgt. Geraldine was set to retire in August.

Around 3:30 pm on Thursday, a collision on Tuckahoe Road near the Sprain Brook Parkway flyover claimed his life.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Sgt. Gualdino was driving an unmarked Chevy Impala police car while on duty when a BMW M5 sedan moving in the opposite direction lost control and went into the opposing lanes, colliding with the sergeant's car and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.

The seconds prior to the collision were captured on dash camera footage that was aired at a news conference on Friday.

The BMW is seen rushing across several lanes and into oncoming traffic after crossing the double-yellow line. The only person inside the unmarked car that was struck was the sergeant.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious condition, where he ultimately passed away from his wounds.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

Yonkers Mayor stated, "The men and women in our department are hurting. We lost a member of our family. We lost a member of our law enforcement community."

The Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety are still looking into the collision. The 16-year-old driver of the BMW, according to investigators, had his learner's permit for roughly two weeks. The 16-year-Yonkers-based old's family member is the owner of the BMW.

The car wasn't stolen, according to the police.

