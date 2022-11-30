New York City, NY

Eric Adams Is Going to Attend the World Cup Event In Qatar To Prepare To Host The Event In 2026

Abdul Ghani

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, will be one of the at least one million spectators expected to pack the stadium during this year's World Cup in Qatar. As New York and New Jersey get ready to host the World Cup at MetLife Stadium in 2026, Adams will be in Qatar from Thursday through Sunday to observe the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYlFo_0jS9Tv1W00
NYC To Host 2026 Soccer World Cup Event.Photo bynycmayorsoffice From Flickr

In a separate press conference, Mayor Eric Adams defended his impending trip to Qatar, which he claims is required to learn more about hosting the World Cup, in response to inquiries about who is paying the bills and his motives for going.

A few weeks after a plan against the city's Jewish community was thwarted thanks to the arrest of two individuals at Penn Station, Adams will go to Athens, Greece, Wednesday to attend the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism.

The next day, he will go to Doha, Qatar, in order to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held at MetLife Stadium under the combined sponsorship of New York City and New Jersey.

Adams will cover his trip expenses on his own

He claims that he is covering the cost of the trip on his own dime. He stated that he intends to speak with organizers and officials while there. For the first time, three separate nations will split hosting duties for the 2026 World Cup.

Along with the United States, games will be played in Mexico and Canada. FIFA has been mired in controversy for many years, particularly after they chose Qatar to host this year's World Cup.

The US Men's National Soccer Team defeated Iran on Tuesday in a game that was on the line, but political emotions were high before the game. To the round of 16, the US will go. Adams remained mum over his attendance for Saturday's matchup with the Netherlands.

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

