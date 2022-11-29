NYC's $31 Million Textbook Contract Offers a 0% Discount Despite The Massive Schooling System In The Country

The Daily News reported that a new multimillion-dollar textbook contract for NYC schools is proceeding even though it does not include any discounts, drawing outcry from teachers and parents.

Despite the size of the order for the largest school system in the country, materials from educational publisher McGraw Hill were quoted "a 0% discount off the list price," according to records sent to the Panel for Educational Policy, the city's school body under mayoral supervision.

In addition, schools utilizing the textbooks would be required to pay a 7% shipping cost if the local education panel's vote, scheduled for Wednesday, were to approve the deal.

According to a list of the publisher's textbooks used by the DOE, the arrangement would encompass more than 150 distinct titles, spanning from grades K–12 in reading, arithmetic, science, and social studies, as well as other resources for teen health education, workforce skills, and SAT exam preparation.

However, several members of the city's education panel contended that the system's massive 813,000 student enrollment and 1,400 school buildings should have qualified for a discount due to the volume of the order.

Representatives from the DOE and Comptroller Brad Lander, a recent non-voting member of the PEP, pointed out that the cost is an estimate and could be less if principals do not order the textbooks.

High-quality educational resources, such as textbooks, were referred to as "a priority" for the schools by the DOE in a statement.

