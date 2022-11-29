Bronx: Thief Stole a Car With a 1-year-old Girl on The Backseat, Police found the girl Safe

Police are looking for the thief who stole a car from the Bronx on Monday night, a 1-year-old girl was inside the car. Luckily, The girl was found safe.

NYPD Officer. Photo by Ludovic Bertron From Flickr

Just after 5:30 p.m., according to local police, a blue color Toyota Highlander in the Wakefield neighborhood was parked and left running in front of 3969 Bronxwood Avenue, when someone got in and drove off.

The stolen car had a 1-year-old girl in the backseat. The automobile and child were discovered about 30 minutes later in front of 1806 East Gun Hill Road, a few miles distant.

Police are still searching for the auto thief who fled after leaving the vehicle. The inquiry is still ongoing and no arrests have been made thus far.

Police Found The Girl Unharmed And Safe

