Maryland Plane Crash: Pilot and Passenger Were Rescued From the Crash Airplane That Departed From Westchester County

The individuals who were saved early on Monday after their plane, which had taken off from Westchester County, New York, collided with live electrical wires, resulting in massive power outages in Maryland, have been named by authorities.

Image of the crashed plane in Maryland. Photo by Pete Piringer From Twitter

Around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein reported that the plane became entangled in the wires about 100 feet (30 meters) above the ground.

The pilot and a passenger were inside the airplane, which was precariously dangling in the air due to its entanglement in the cables.

At 12:16 on Monday morning, emergency personnel fixed it to the tower, and the first passenger was taken out of the aircraft at 12:25. The second occupant left at 12:36 in the morning.

Maryland Rescuers

Maryland State Police, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the FAA are all conducting inquiries. To ensure that it was safe for rescuers to steady the plane, utility contractors had to unplug the high-tension cables.

Approximately 120,000 Montgomery County residents were reported to be without power by the utility Pepco, however, most of them outside of the crash site had their energy restored prior to the evacuation.

Due to the impact of the outage on student safety and school operations, the Montgomery County Public School District made the decision late Sunday night to close its schools and offices on Monday. The system tweeted on Monday morning that the closures included childcare programs.

