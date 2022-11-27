Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the Mother

The mother of two little boys, 3 years old and 11 months old, is reportedly under arrest. Boys were fatally stabbed in a shelter apartment in the Bronx on Saturday night.

Photo by Eric From Flickr

The boys were discovered with several knife wounds to the neck and body at a family shelter on Echo Place in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, according to police.

At 7:30 p.m., police received a complaint, and when they arrived, they saw the mother acting abnormally inside the third-floor apartment. The mother allegedly tried to burn down the apartment with the stove after which she turned on the water.

The mother, who is a person of interest in the fatalities, was transported to the hospital for testing and is still being held, according to the police.

NYPD In Response To The Call

A second 911 call was received less than an hour later, this time reporting two unresponsive kids in the same area. Officers went back to the residence and discovered the guys bleeding from stab wounds.

The parents of the two young boys were reportedly yelling and screaming earlier in the night, according to neighbors who live down the hall. The boy's father's cries for assistance could also be heard.

The boys were transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital where they were pronounced dead despite efforts by police and another family member to revive them.

"They will likely have to deal with this for the rest of their lives and think about it constantly. We have police officers with extensive expertise. They are the greatest in my opinion. They can manage and deal with any circumstance," Louis De Ceglie, Deputy Chief of the NYPD, stated at a news conference on Saturday night.

