Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue Queens

After a bicyclist was fatally struck and dragged in a hit-and-run collision with a tractor-trailer vehicle on Thursday in Queens, the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the incident.

Around 11:30 a.m., the bicycle was traveling east on Liberty Avenue. as a 2014 Kenworth T8 Series tractor made a left turn into the Van Wyck Expressway Service Road with a Heil Tanker trailer, according to police.

In Early Investigations

According to officials, police were called to a car accident on the southbound Van Wyck Expressway Road at Liberty Avenue in Jamaica at 11:35 a.m.

According to an initial inquiry, a 48-year-old man was operating a 2014 Kenworth T8 Series tractor pulling a 2033 Heil Tanker trailer south on Liberty Avenue.

