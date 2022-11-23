NYC Mayor Doubles His Faith In Cryptocurrency Despite The Downfall of Market

A recent collapse occurred at one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world(FTX). Trillions of dollars have been lost by cryptocurrency investors. But NYC Mayor Eric Adams isn't backing down from what he's referred to as the future of business.

New York Mayor Eric Adams. Photo by Gowanus Canal From Flickr

After winning the New York City mayoral election, Adams turned his first three paychecks into Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Bloomberg says that despite the industry's second-largest exchange collapsing, the local executive still sees a chance to boost blockchain technology and digital assets.

In a separate press conference on Tuesday, he asserted, "These industries are not going to disappear because they reached a low point. "We need to support this industry,"

'We Must Support This Industry' Mayor Adams

In response to recent occurrences, the mayor claimed that all professions experience "ups and downs" and bad actors. He mentioned the stock market losses he had endured.

These days, I'm terrified to even look at it, he stated.

The comments imply the mayor's trust in a very unstable and closely watched sector. Adams' increased support for cryptocurrency comes as other well-known backers have subtly pulled back from it.

'My Money Is Already There' Mayor Adams

Adams, who has previously stated his desire to establish a public education program on cryptocurrency, praised a recent youth meeting on Tuesday where he said cryptocurrency was taught.

The mayor was unambiguous when asked if he would still invest in cryptocurrencies.

'Yes, my money is already there,' he answered, pointing to his first three paychecks.

According to John Kaehny's calculations, the mayor's investment in bitcoin has decreased by 44% since receiving his first payment.

