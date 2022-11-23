New York City, NY

NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE Appointment

Abdul Ghani

Just after 2:30 in the morning, on a brisk, chilly New York City night. Although it was 34 degrees outside, it was actually colder. It was autumn's first really chilly day.

Picture of families with their children waiting for appointments with ICE.Photo by(screenshot) Spectrum News NY1 from Twitter

Edi Kiste, who was wrapped up in a line outside immigration offices in central Manhattan, said, "It's pretty cold, even my foot falls asleep, even I can't move my complete hand."

At this very early hour, there are several strollers and kids waiting on Lafayette Street, many of them bundled up. On the curb, one mother looked to be nursing her child. She was holding her two-year-old daughter, who spent the entire night outside with her, while she spoke with NY1.

Families With Newborns

These families are in it for the long run; they have brought blankets, backpacks, and cardboard boxes to form makeshift beds. They've made the decision to sleep on concrete tonight.

The time Laura Godoi claimed to have arrived outside 26 Federal Plaza was 7 p.m., 13 hours before her scheduled meeting with immigration authorities. There's a reason why so many adults and their kids are waiting in line on a chilly November night.

They are awaiting their appointments with ICE, often known as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Many of the people NY1 spoke with claimed they had recently crossed the southern border and were now required to report to ICE. The line is still extending as of 3:38 a.m.

If they use the QR code, non-citizens won't be considered a no-show for their appointments, an ICE spokeswoman told NY1. They would be rescheduled by ICE. Missed appointments do not have to be taken into account if people in line take the proper steps, according to an ICE spokesperson.

