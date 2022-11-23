Brooklyn-Based Barber Is Offering Free Housing and Haircuts To NYC Asylum Seekers

An immigrant seeking asylum in New York is being welcomed into the heart and home of a barber in Brooklyn who understands what it's like to start a life in a new nation.

Stock Footage of a barber shop. Photo by Image by Bo Dudas From Flickr

Juan Sanchez has spent 30 years, making both old and young men appear fantastic. Before seeking protection in New York City, he worked as a barber in Venezuela.

He now supports his wife and kids by working at Central Latino Barbershop in Bushwick. But with every fresh busload of migrants, his family is expanding. They are not strangers in his eyes. He wants to help every single one of those asylum seekers.

This 51-year-old father has responded generously and compassionately to the large number of people fleeing Venezuela and arriving in New York City by providing free haircuts and a roof shelter to spend cold nights.

In his modest apartment, he is currently housing seven migrants. He assures me that he will bring others in once they get housing. For Thanksgiving, Juan Sanchez will offer turkey and their preferred Venezuelan side dishes to any hungry migrant who wants to experience their first Thanksgiving in America.

The youngest daughter of Juan Sanchez is presently receiving medical care. Even though he doesn't have a lot of money, he has a big heart. Being able to assist people who are behind you may be the pinnacle of the American dream.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Buy Me a Coffee Here!