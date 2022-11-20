Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York

Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
According to the study, Manhattan was ranked as the wealthiest county in New York, with an average per capita investment income of $69,555, a median home value of $1,306,208, and an average per capita income of $191,220.
The survey found that Staten Island (Richmond County) has a wealth index of 29.16 and a median property value of $678,978. The average annual income per person in Staten Island is $62,558.
Following Staten Island in order of overall wealthiest counties in New York are Suffolk, Rockland, Putnam, and Saratoga counties.
According to the report, Richmond County has the fourth-highest median house value in New York and the 40th-highest per capita investment income.
Top Ten Rank
1- New York, NY.
Per Capita Investment Income: $69,555
Median Home Value: $1,306,208
Wealth Index: 76.33
2- Westchester, NY
Per Capita Investment Income: $33,917
Median Home Value: $647,605
Wealth Index: 41.23
3- Nassau, NY
Per Capita Investment Income: $22,799
Median Home Value: $649,921
Wealth Index: 36.37
4- Kings, NY
Per Capita Investment Income: $13,079
Median Home Value: $918,733
Wealth Index: 35.91
5- Queens, NY
Per Capita Investment Income: $6,860
Median Home Value: $57,085
Wealth Index: 29.37
6- Richmond, NY
Per Capita Investment Income: $6,377
Median Home Value: $678,978
Wealth Index: 29.16
7- Suffolk, NY
Per Capita Investment Income: $14,669
Median Home Value: $498,380
Wealth Index: 27.98
8- Rockland, NY
Per Capita Investment Income: $14,143
Median Home Value: $542,720
Wealth Index: 27.30
9- Putnam, NY
Per Capita Investment Income: $10,681
Median Home Value: $419,890
Wealth Index: 24.72
10- Saratoga, NY
Per Capita Investment Income: $19,707
Median Home Value: $327,256
Wealth Index: 24.23
