Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York

Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.

Money does grow on trees. Image by alan guido From Flickr

According to the study, Manhattan was ranked as the wealthiest county in New York, with an average per capita investment income of $69,555, a median home value of $1,306,208, and an average per capita income of $191,220.

The survey found that Staten Island (Richmond County) has a wealth index of 29.16 and a median property value of $678,978. The average annual income per person in Staten Island is $62,558.

Following Staten Island in order of overall wealthiest counties in New York are Suffolk, Rockland, Putnam, and Saratoga counties.

According to the report, Richmond County has the fourth-highest median house value in New York and the 40th-highest per capita investment income.

Top Ten Rank

1- New York, NY.

Per Capita Investment Income: $69,555

Median Home Value: $1,306,208

Wealth Index: 76.33

2- Westchester, NY

Per Capita Investment Income: $33,917

Median Home Value: $647,605

Wealth Index: 41.23

3- Nassau, NY

Per Capita Investment Income: $22,799

Median Home Value: $649,921

Wealth Index: 36.37

4- Kings, NY

Per Capita Investment Income: $13,079

Median Home Value: $918,733

Wealth Index: 35.91

5- Queens, NY

Per Capita Investment Income: $6,860

Median Home Value: $57,085

Wealth Index: 29.37

6- Richmond, NY

Per Capita Investment Income: $6,377

Median Home Value: $678,978

Wealth Index: 29.16

7- Suffolk, NY

Per Capita Investment Income: $14,669

Median Home Value: $498,380

Wealth Index: 27.98

8- Rockland, NY

Per Capita Investment Income: $14,143

Median Home Value: $542,720

Wealth Index: 27.30

9- Putnam, NY

Per Capita Investment Income: $10,681

Median Home Value: $419,890

Wealth Index: 24.72

10- Saratoga, NY

Per Capita Investment Income: $19,707

Median Home Value: $327,256

Wealth Index: 24.23