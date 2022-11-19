3 Women Were Stabbed To Death In Queens

In Queens, three ladies were discovered dead, and a 21-year-old family member is wanted for questioning. The three victims, aged 26, 47, and 68, were discovered dead on Friday morning at 146-39 182nd Street.

NYPD Investigation. Image by Jose Miranda From Flickr

According to the police, one of the two women had severe head damage, and both were stabbed in the neck. Authorities are describing the occurrence as a family tragedy because all three of the victims were pronounced deceased at the site.

The 68-year-old woman who was discovered deceased, according to family members, was the mother of the 47-year-old woman and the stepmother of the 26-year-old bedridden woman.

The news of the youngest victim, who was in a wheelchair and had a home health attendant, particularly grieved the neighbors. Around 10:30 a.m., they were the ones who found the bodies.

In the early investigations

According to a senior law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, the attack seemed to have been a domestic-related, one-time occurrence that posed no additional threat to the nearby community.

According to the senior source, the oldest victim was a grandmother, whose family is being sought by police for questioning in relation to the fatalities.

The official stated that there was no known history of domestic violence at the home.

According to the official speaking to News 4, a family member is said to have left the house around five in the morning and was being sought by police for interrogation.

The precise cause of death for the victims will be determined by the medical examiner.

The inquiry is still open and there have been no arrests.

