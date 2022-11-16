New York City, NY

IBO Recommendations Show How Staten Island Homeowners Could Reduce Their Property Taxes

Abdul Ghani

According to a report released on Tuesday by New York City's Independent Budget Office (IBO), the commission's proposal would enable around 72% of Class One buildings, which comprise residential properties with one to three units, to benefit from a tax reduction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOVuc_0jCcf9NZ00
Property Tax.Image by Alisha Antil From Flickr

However, a tax increase would be applied to around 28% of Class One properties citywide. The median property tax reduction would be 30%, according to the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget.

Independent Budget Office (IBO) Recommendations

The most important recommendation would create a new residential class out of a variety of assets, including co-ops and condos, 1-3 family homes, and small apartment complexes with 2 to 10 units. Currently, despite frequently costing more than residences, condos and co-ops are taxed at a lesser rate.

Instead of using the current system, which values co-ops and condos against comparable rental units, property values in the new residential class would be determined by sales-based market value.

According to the acting Director George Sweeting, this would get rid of "the baffling and illogical requirement that co-ops and condos be valued using imputed capitalized net income as if they were rental properties."

How The Authorities Are Currently Calculating The Property Taxes

Property tax rates are set by the Department of Finance (DOF) in New York City. There are four separate groups of properties, and the law values and assesses each one differently.

One- to three-unit homes are included in the category of Class One residential properties. The formula used by the Finance Department to determine property taxes is as follows:

[tax rate x (assessed value - exemptions)]

Abatements equal the yearly tax rate. Through statistical analysis that takes into account a variety of factors, including the most recent selling price of comparable properties in the area, it is possible to determine a property's market value. The assessed value represents a portion of the market value, which is capped at 6% by law.

How Inequities Among Effective Tax Rates Work

According to the Property Tax Cap, the effective tax rates for Class One property owners cannot rise by more than 6% annually or by more than 20% over a five-year period.

The measure is intended to prevent people's property taxes from exponentially growing if the property's value increases quickly over a brief period, according to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who has been spearheading the campaign for property tax reform throughout the city.

For instance, a Cobble Hill home valued at roughly $3.4 million pays about $2,400 in quarterly property tax, compared to a Richmond Valley home priced at about $1.3 million in the city Department of Finance's 2021 report.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Buy Me a Coffee Here!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# George Sweeting# property taxes# Staten Island# New York City Property Tax Com# Office of Management and Budge

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
3678 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York

Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.

Read full story

Mayor Adams Signs 'Rat Action Plan' To Fight Rodents And Keep City Clean

As the next step in eliminating the domestic rats, SoHo Mayor Eric Adams on Friday signed legislation known as the "Rat Action Plan" at the sanitation department. Protest in front of the Hale & Hearty, 55th and 8th Ave., New York City.Image by Victoria Pickering from Flickr.

Read full story
1 comments
Queens, NY

3 Women Were Stabbed To Death In Queens

In Queens, three ladies were discovered dead, and a 21-year-old family member is wanted for questioning. The three victims, aged 26, 47, and 68, were discovered dead on Friday morning at 146-39 182nd Street.

Read full story

Car Catches Fire And Explodes Near Hudson Yards At 11.A.M.

Authorities and witnesses claim that a car apparently burst and caught fire on a street close to Hudson Yards on Thursday morning. Car catches fire at 33rd st Hudson Yards.Image by JarekFA From Twitter.

Read full story

European Union Wants To Move Data Centers Into Outer Space

To avoid carbon emissions on Earth, the European Union wants to install data centers in space. Data from space: The European Union is considering shooting data centers into space in the future for environmental reasons. The French space company Thales Alenia Space is examining the feasibility of the project.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPD

According to data provided by the NYPD, police in New York City have drastically expanded their enforcement of laws prohibiting the use of cell phone cameras to photograph law enforcement.

Read full story
30 comments
Brooklyn, NY

A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan Migrants

A Venezuelan barber in Bushwick has long welcomed friends, acquaintances, and strangers from his own country into his Brooklyn home. Screenshot Image of the home shelter.Image by Gwynne Hogan From twitter.

Read full story
11 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 Years

During the 2020 George Floyd protest in Brooklyn, a woman threw a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van with four officers inside. She was given a six-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

Read full story
150 comments
New York City, NY

Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her Necklace

A horrifying video captures the moment two people on a motorbike drag a 12-year-old girl down a Queens sidewalk while taking her expensive necklace. This is one of seven victims the pair have targeted in the borough.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Prisoner Died After Rikers Officer Denied Giving Him Asthma Care: According to the Lawsuit

When jail authorities neglected to help an elderly asthmatic man fighting for his life at a Rikers Island jail, his fellow inmates were inspired to take action. NYC Prisoner Died When Rikers Denied Giving Asthma Care.Image by Enrico Hänel from Pexels.

Read full story
45 comments
New York City, NY

The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To Pay

The temporary tent complex was deemed a "debacle" for both humanitarian and financial grounds by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. How much are New York City taxpayers paying for the contentious tent community for recent immigrants on Randall's Island? Even the person in charge of managing city finances is ignorant of the solution.

Read full story
26 comments

Tesla Wants To Make Its Own Plug The US Standard

In Europe, Tesla has converted its electric cars to the CCS connector. In the US, the company wants to go the opposite way. The US electric car manufacturer Tesla wants to establish its own charging plug as the North American standard. The company called on charging network operators and other electric car manufacturers to abandon the so-called CCS standard and switch to the Tesla connector instead. For this purpose, Tesla released the specifications for the plug (PDF), which will be called the North American Charging Standard (NACS) in the future.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting Attack

The Chelsea shooting on Saturday night resulted in the death of one 42-year-old man and the injury of another two. When they arrived, they discovered three victims of gunshot wounds, according to the New York police, who claim the incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In Brooklyn

According to authorities, two men were battling for their life after a shooting in Brooklyn. At around 12:20 p.m., two men, one 26, and the other 23 were shot in the face and chest at 186 Bond Street, close to Warren Street in Boerum Hill. Cops said on Saturday.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Great Jean Basquiat's Former NYC Studio Is Available For $60k Per Month

The late, great Jean-Michel Basquiat spent the last five years of his life in the former Noho studio and residences, which are now available for rent for a cool $60,000 per month. Andy Warhol, Basquiat's mentor and the building's owner from 1990 until Basquiat's death in 1988, let him use the hip space at 57 Great Jones Street.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Nicole's Remnants, Torrential Rain And 50 MPH Winds Hit New York

Nicole, a Category 1 hurricane that had previously made landfall in Florida, was downgraded to a tropical depression late on Thursday. Over the next 48 hours, the New York region can anticipate the following.

Read full story
New York City, NY

28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform

According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.

Read full story
119 comments
Detroit, MI

Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To Detroit

On a domestic JetBlue flight from New York to Detroit, a passenger was detained after apparently masturbating and exposing himself. The two-hour flight also included Chris Farina, an assignment editor for FOX 2 in Detroit, who recorded the upsetting event.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway

Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation. Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight.Image by NY Action From Twitter.

Read full story
542 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy