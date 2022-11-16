IBO Recommendations Show How Staten Island Homeowners Could Reduce Their Property Taxes

According to a report released on Tuesday by New York City's Independent Budget Office (IBO), the commission's proposal would enable around 72% of Class One buildings, which comprise residential properties with one to three units, to benefit from a tax reduction.

Property Tax. Image by Alisha Antil From Flickr

However, a tax increase would be applied to around 28% of Class One properties citywide. The median property tax reduction would be 30%, according to the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget.

Independent Budget Office (IBO) Recommendations

The most important recommendation would create a new residential class out of a variety of assets, including co-ops and condos, 1-3 family homes, and small apartment complexes with 2 to 10 units. Currently, despite frequently costing more than residences, condos and co-ops are taxed at a lesser rate.

Instead of using the current system, which values co-ops and condos against comparable rental units, property values in the new residential class would be determined by sales-based market value.

According to the acting Director George Sweeting, this would get rid of "the baffling and illogical requirement that co-ops and condos be valued using imputed capitalized net income as if they were rental properties."

How The Authorities Are Currently Calculating The Property Taxes

Property tax rates are set by the Department of Finance (DOF) in New York City. There are four separate groups of properties, and the law values and assesses each one differently.

One- to three-unit homes are included in the category of Class One residential properties. The formula used by the Finance Department to determine property taxes is as follows:

[tax rate x (assessed value - exemptions)]

Abatements equal the yearly tax rate. Through statistical analysis that takes into account a variety of factors, including the most recent selling price of comparable properties in the area, it is possible to determine a property's market value. The assessed value represents a portion of the market value, which is capped at 6% by law.

How Inequities Among Effective Tax Rates Work

According to the Property Tax Cap, the effective tax rates for Class One property owners cannot rise by more than 6% annually or by more than 20% over a five-year period.

The measure is intended to prevent people's property taxes from exponentially growing if the property's value increases quickly over a brief period, according to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who has been spearheading the campaign for property tax reform throughout the city.

For instance, a Cobble Hill home valued at roughly $3.4 million pays about $2,400 in quarterly property tax, compared to a Richmond Valley home priced at about $1.3 million in the city Department of Finance's 2021 report.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Buy Me a Coffee Here!