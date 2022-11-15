Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her Necklace

A horrifying video captures the moment two people on a motorbike drag a 12-year-old girl down a Queens sidewalk while taking her expensive necklace. This is one of seven victims the pair have targeted in the borough.

NYPD is looking for these two thieves. Image by Crime Stoppers New York/Creative Commons

On October 24, at 4:30 p.m., the couple approached the pre-teen as she was driving home from school on Layton Street near Britton Avenue in Elmhurst, according to police.

According to police and the video clip released by the NYPD late Sunday, the backseat passenger seized the girl's $1,800 chain and pulled her along with it on the pavement. The callous pair then allegedly drove off with the chain.

The Same Thieves Involved In Other Activities

Two days later, the same pair allegedly punched a 37-year-old woman in the face at 34th Avenue and 103rd Street at about 2:20 p.m., according to police.

They made an attempt to take her chain but failed. But ten minutes later, at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 76th Street in Jackson Heights, they took two chains from a woman, 43, who was located 1.5 miles away.

They assaulted a 52-year-old man in Elmhurst at 7 p.m. that day, police said, grabbing his chain as he strolled on 75th St. near Woodside Ave.

The attackers' binge that day came to a stop when they went after a 35-year-old woman on 73rd St. near 35th Ave. in Jackson Heights, according to authorities. At 8:50 p.m., they stole her chain and left.

No one who was injured required medical attention.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

