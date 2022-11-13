Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In Brooklyn

According to authorities, two men were battling for their life after a shooting in Brooklyn. At around 12:20 p.m., two men, one 26, and the other 23 were shot in the face and chest at 186 Bond Street, close to Warren Street in Boerum Hill. Cops said on Saturday.

According to investigators, the 23-year-old suffered serious injuries, but the 26-year-old was expected to recover from his wounds.

According to the NYPD, the victims were transferred to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Increase In Crimes And Shootings

Four people were stabbed and three others were shot in separate incidents overnight, leaving the Bronx in shambles as the weekend got underway, according to authorities. Around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, four persons were stabbed in front of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club on the 1,800 block of University Avenue, according to police.

A man had been stabbed in the neck, another had been cut in the face, and a third had been stabbed in the torso when police arrived in response to a 911 call. The four victims, three of whom were 26 years old and one of them was a 27-year-old man, were all stabbed in the back, according to the NYPD.

At nearby hospitals, the victims' conditions were stable. No one has been detained.

A man was shot once in the left leg on Manor Avenue, close to Westchester Avenue, in Soundview, some hours earlier, at approximately 12:10 a.m., according to police.

According to authorities, the 43-year-old victim was brought to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds.

No arrests have been made by the police.

