Great Jean Basquiat's Former NYC Studio Is Available For $60k Per Month

The late, great Jean-Michel Basquiat spent the last five years of his life in the former Noho studio and residences, which are now available for rent for a cool $60,000 per month. Andy Warhol, Basquiat's mentor and the building's owner from 1990 until Basquiat's death in 1988, let him use the hip space at 57 Great Jones Street.

The Great Jean-Michel Basquiat. Image by bswise From Flickr

According to Meridian Capital Group, the rental's listing agent, the second floor of the two-story, 6,600 square-foot building, which Basquiat used as a studio, has an "open loft space with high ceilings and several skylights," while the dining room on the first floor has a "huge" skylight.

The asking rent is a staggering $60,000 per month, and the fortunate tenant will be committed for at least ten years.

Anything associated with Basquiat is highly valuable

He frequently sells his paintings for eight figures. In 2017, Basquiat's 1982 painting "Untitled," which features a skull that appears enraged, sold at Sotheby's for $110 million after a bidding war between Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and a proprietor of a Las Vegas casino.

In May, two would-be art thieves attempted to steal a Basquiat artwork from a Chelsea gallery. It was the highest amount ever paid at an auction for a piece by an American artist.

The artist passed away in 1988 after accidentally overdosing on heroin.

