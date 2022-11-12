Nicole's Remnants, Torrential Rain And 50 MPH Winds Hit New York

Nicole, a Category 1 hurricane that had previously made landfall in Florida, was downgraded to a tropical depression late on Thursday. Over the next 48 hours, the New York region can anticipate the following.

NYC Area as Nicole's Remnants Hit. Image by National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making landfall early on Thursday along Florida's east coast, but it continued to pummel a sizable portion of the storm-weary state with powerful winds, a perilous storm surge, and heavy rain, according to officials.

Early on Thursday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds were reported to be 70 mph by the U.S. National Hurricane Center. About 60 miles southeast of Orlando, the storm was located. Nearly 14 mph was its west-northwest speed.

A day after making landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, Nicole's weaker remnants made their way to the New York region later on Friday. Nicole was the third such system to make landfall in the Atlantic Basin this November. Rough weather is anticipated, with gusts up to 50 mph around the beaches and up to 45 mph inland...

What To Know

Friday's situation was worsened by Nicole's remains as well as an impending front. Through Saturday morning, the combination will bring showers to New York City, especially to the north and west of the city.

Although there won't be any breaks until Saturday AM, there will probably be periods of severe rain. One final band of heavy storms will sweep through around 3 a.m., with the potential for damaging wind gusts across the whole region.

Strong winds may increase the likelihood of localized severe weather in certain areas. By early Saturday, the worst of the weather has passed.

