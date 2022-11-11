28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform

According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station.

Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD. Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday just before 4 a.m. at the Rector Street station on the 1 line. A second man approached the 24-year-old victim as he was standing on the southbound platform and hit him in the face.

Video footage of the attacker was released by the New York Crime Stoppers on Twitter. The Authorities are seeking more information about the attacker, anyone with the information can reach out to the New York Crim Stoppers.

After biting the victim in the hand, the assailant (seen above) allegedly took his wallet and smartphone. From the station, he left. No medical attention was required for the 28-year-old victim. Before fleeing, the attacker took the man's wallet and smartphone.

Police posted a photo of the individual on Thursday and asked anyone who knows him to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Recent New York State Subway Crimes

However, this was not the first subway crime incident, countless other criminal activities and fights are happing every day or so. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul said that they are focusing on bringing more Police to subways to control these incidents. But still, these promises are not complete.

A few days before a brutal fight incident took place on an NYC subway between two guys. These incidents are stopping citizens to travel and stay at home.

