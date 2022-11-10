Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway

Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation.

Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight. Image by NY Action From Twitter.

Another day in New York City, merely! The violent video, which has been seen approximately 20,000 times, was captioned by the Twitter user NY Actions.

This horrible incident occurred when a FedEx employee attacked a man who was walking barefoot on a New York City subway.

The two men are seen in the video, which was initially released on Twitter, standing in the middle of a subway vehicle as passersby watch them punch each other.

The video's poster, NY Actions, described the altercation as "just another day in New York City."

After more than 30 seconds, someone can be heard saying, "Enough, enough," as the motorcyclist covers his head and appears defenseless.

At the 40-second point, the combat finally ends.

The two men's identities were unknown. An inquiry regarding the event received no immediate response from the NYPD.

Immediately following the announcement of a new subway safety plan with Mayor Eric Adams and the release of a commercial in which she claimed that New Yorkers "deserve to feel protected," a frightening video surfaced. Governor Kathy Hochul had shifted her election campaign rhetoric to focus on crime.

Longshot Republican challenger Lee Zeldin ran a shockingly good campaign on Tuesday night, but he refused to accept defeat, and Hochul went on to win a full term.

