NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000

On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.

The Democratic mayor Adams expressed disappointment at the five-figure Zeldin payment from Striving for a Better New York City, a political action committee started by the Rev. Alfred Cockfield II.

The PAC was established last fall with the goal of supporting moderate Democratic political candidates who agree with the mayor on matters of public safety and other concerns. Cockfield is a Brooklyn pastor and well-known Adams supporter.

The last-minute PAC donation highlights the politically precarious position Adams has put himself in by disparaging Democratic criminal justice legislation, such as the state Legislature's 2020 bail revisions.

The mayor's rhetoric in opposition to these measures has matched that of Zeldin and his fellow Republicans, who attribute a surge in some index crimes in the city during the pandemic to Hochul and other elected New York Democrats.

When asked by the Daily News on Tuesday afternoon for a response to Adams' criticism of his PAC's Zeldin donation, Cockfield said he couldn't discuss his organization's internal discussions.

Adams told reporters in Brooklyn that Zeldin is out of touch on gun control concerns while siding with the mayor on bail reform, and that Cockfield was foolish to provide financial support for him because of this.

