Alvin Bragg After 10 Months As The First African-American District Attorney

Even by the most generous criteria, the first year as Manhattan's district attorney is nothing to brag about. Alvin Bragg, who was reared in Harlem and became the borough's first elected African-American district attorney after running on a platform of improving police accountability, has undoubtedly delivered on his promise of change during his ten months in office.

Alvin Bragg, the first African-American elected attorney. Image Mike Segar From Reuters

According to NYPD data as of October 30, since the former civil rights attorney and former federal prosecutor took office in January, serious crimes in Manhattan had increased by 30.5% compared to the same period in 2021. The increase is at 29.6% citywide.

Along the way, he's gathered a burgeoning army of opponents, including regular New Yorkers, the relatives of the victims, and even a candidate for governor who promises to remove Bragg from office if elected.

The Attorney's Hits

Christian Hall, 30: After reportedly shoplifting and brandishing scissors at store employees in January at a TJ Maxx, police charged him with robbery.

William Rolon, 43: The sought ex-con is accused of robbing a drug shop employee in January while brandishing a knife, stealing more than $2,000 worth of goods.

Tyrell Rodgers, 29: a chronic offender with 23 prior arrests, was involved in an armed robbery, but Bragg's office failed to obtain a warrant to seize the gun he used.

Jose Alba, 61: On July 1, a hardworking Manhattan bodega clerk who had been avoiding a raving ex-con with a knife took a knife from the woke prosecutor.

