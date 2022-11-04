Elon Musk Wants To Get Away From $3 Million In Daily Losses

Abdul Ghani

Twitter CEO Elon Musk wants to save $1 billion on infrastructure. According to internal sources, this could lead to server failures. Twitter CEO Elon Musk wants to significantly reduce the infrastructure costs of the social network. About a billion US dollars should be saved, the Reuters news agency reported, citing internal sources and a non-public Slack message. According to an internal document available to the agency, the company is currently losing $3 million a day. That includes all expenses and income of the platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCKnd_0iyz2sNl00
Savings in infrastructure could make the Twitter site unstable.Image by Pixabay/Pixabay License

The "deep cuts plan" is intended to improve the balance sheet: 1.5 million to 3 million US dollars are to be saved per day by reducing expenditure on server and cloud infrastructure. The risk here is that the website and mobile app run with fewer reserves and are at risk of being overloaded. "Musk is taking the risk to achieve those goals," a Reuters source said.

Traffic on Twitter is particularly high during political events. These include the US midterm elections on November 8, 2022. However, the savings may not have been implemented by then. On the other hand, Musk has proven so far that he wants to see results as quickly and immediately as possible. Otherwise, more jobs are at stake. Such motivation is likely to lead to quick, possibly hasty, action.

Save infrastructure and staff

Another Reuters source considers the targets to be illusory, as they could cause critical server failures and the site would then no longer be available. The financial consequences of such a failure could be severe and increase the daily loss.

In addition to infrastructure savings, Musk is taking drastic measures with the staff. The CEO already started with the first layoffs. His original plan was to cut about 75 percent of the workforce. This would then fall from around 7,500 to 2,000 employees.

