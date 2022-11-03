Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQ

According to a Wednesday police announcement, Boston Children's Hospital will visit Malden this weekend for a scheduled blood drive at the Malden Police headquarters. Appointments for the blood drive are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.800 Eastern Ave. in Malden serves as the department's headquarters.

Malden Police headquarters. Image by City of Malden

By using this link, people can sign up for an appointment online. Making an account may be necessary for those who have never donated blood through Boston Children's Hospital. The event code for this blood drive is MALPOL when requested.

The Bloodmobile service makes blood donation easier

You can help by sponsoring a Boston Children's Bloodmobile drive where you live or work. In Eastern Massachusetts, the Bloodmobile visits companies, high schools, and towns.

The whole amount of whole blood units collected by their Bloodmobile and donation facility in Boston is used to treat children at Boston Children's. Up to four young patients can be helped by one adult donation.

To conduct a Bloodmobile visit, 40 donor appointments are required at the very least. All personnel and donors are required to wear masks on the Bloodmobile since it is regarded as an extension of the hospital. Three health history chambers and five blood donor beds are included in the 42-foot new Boston Children's Bloodmobile.

