According to Parks Department representatives, a critical section of the Hudson River Greenway uptown will be closed for repairs starting next week for four months. Cyclists are still incensed that the project does not include a safe detour and instead sends them onto crash-prone neighborhood streets.

Greenway Map. Image by NYC Government and Map Department

Beginning Monday, Nov. 7, a city contractor will block off a section of the 1.4-mile bike and pedestrian path just north of the W. 181st Street pedestrian bridge and Dyckman Street to allow repairs to the Henry Hudson Parkway's retaining wall and the greenway's sinkhole-filled pavement, according to Parks spokesperson Crystal Howard.

Through October 28, 100 collisions along the corridor injured 36 people, according to city crash data from the detour, or around 10 collisions every month. Eight cyclists, six pedestrians, and 22 motorists have been hurt in these collisions.

At 27 crossroads, the Department of Transportation will post signs urging motorists to "share the road," but the mountainous, nearly two-mile bypass lacks any significant bike infrastructure. The majority of the alternate route is Broadway, a two-way street that lacks bike lanes but is a crucial route for transportation and freight.

Only a shared lane with "sharrows" is present on W. 181st, while the Dyckman diversion only has a painted bike lane.

LeGrande claimed that Parks, which has a track record of mismanaging other greenways like Brooklyn's Ocean Parkway, was not interested in offering a safe travel option because they are focused on recreation rather than transportation infrastructure, at a time when the city ought to be encouraging more New Yorkers to use more environmentally friendly forms of transportation.

