Pumpkin Smashes Into A Car Windshield Damaging The Car On Long Island

A horrifying Halloween prank on Long Island that involved tossing a pumpkin out of a moving automobile and smashing it onto the window of another car traveling the other way may have been fatal.

Only a portion of the 22-year-old driver Nick Costi's tragic tale is revealed by the car's cracked windshield. The gourd was thrown out of a passing car's window, according to Suffolk County police, as the man and his girlfriend were traveling home early on Sunday.

"It's really serious damage, as the glass shows," Costi remarked. Thank goodness the windshield was spared. I'm grateful to still be alive.

On Tuesday, Townline Road in Hauppauge, where the automobile was struck two days earlier, included pieces of the pumpkin.

Amazingly, neither Costi nor his girlfriend was harmed, although they were both disturbed by the event. To be quite honest with you, when I closed my eyes, I had no idea if I was still alive.

So, I opened them and discovered the shattered glass and the fact that I was still moving, stated Costi. "I was terrified and was able to stop immediately away."

Same Incidents In Past

A Long Island woman nearly died in a similar situation 18 years ago. That particular incident involved a turkey that was thrown from a driving car and crashed through her windshield.

Costi claimed that his father had recently related that tale to him and that he was relieved not to have suffered the same fate as the incident's victim.

