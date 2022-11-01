According to the Daily News, if Mayor Adams' controversial plan to move the city's retired staff into a privatized Medicare plan fails, the administration may raise health insurance prices for active municipal workers. Putting premiums on city employees would go against decades of local government tradition.

Around New York City. Image By Ella From Flickr

However, according to Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers union and a top MLC member, Adams' team floated it as a last resort in negotiations with the Municipal Labor Committee on the Medicare Advantage Plan that the team has long attempted to enroll retired city workers in order to save money.

NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health Insurance

The $1,500 cost per employee would cover the $600 million in annual savings Adams' administration claims the city would miss out on if the Advantage plan is not implemented, according to an internal health plan memo obtained by The NY Daily News.

As opposed to standard Medicare, an Advantage plan would be managed by a private company, which may result in such savings. According to Adams, the city needs the money to prepare for an impending budget deficit.

However, a group of retired city workers who argued that the Advantage plan would weaken their health coverage was successful in having it blocked in court this spring. There are around 250,000 retirees and 300,000 active employees in the local government. Since the early 1980s, both groups have been entitled to premium-free medical treatment.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Buy Me a Coffee Here!