Musk Brings In Tesla Engineers And Want To Revive Vine

The new CEO wastes no time restructuring Twitter. He also wants to revive the discontinued video service. Elon Musk continues to push ahead with the personnel restructuring of Twitter after his takeover. In addition to the previous Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Musk also fired the entire board of directors, according to a report by the SEC. "On October 27, 2022, as a result of the Completion of the Merger, Mr. Elon Musk became the sole director of Twitter Inc.," it said.

Musk collects ideas via poll. Image By Reuters/Creative Commons

Instead of relying on previous Twitter leadership, Musk reportedly seconded Tesla employees. CNBC reported that Musk brought software developers from Tesla's Autopilot team to Twitter. A Neuralink developer is also said to be working for Twitter.

Not only the management floor is being rebuilt. Details of the announced mass layoffs are not yet known. The Washington Post reported that a quarter of all jobs will be eliminated in the first round of layoffs. Previously, an insider said that 50 percent of all Twitter employees are set to be laid off as early as November 1, 2022.

Vine will reboot later this year

Meanwhile, Musk is also working to recoup his $44 billion investment with new revenue streams and new features for Twitter. As Axios claims to have learned, the video service Vine is to be revived before the end of this year.

As with previous ideas for new Twitter features, Elon Musk posted a poll on his own account. 69 percent of the 4.8 million users who participated supported the proposal. "What could we do to make this a better platform than Tiktok?" asked Musk.

With the popularity of Tiktok, short videos became popular again. This year, YouTube introduced a comparable format called shorts. Vine was founded in 2012 and was acquired by Twitter that same year. Vine allowed six-second videos to be posted. Although many of the clips became memes, Twitter shut down the financially unsuccessful platform in 2017.

