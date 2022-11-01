Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York State

Random assaults, record numbers of homeless people, and a deficiency of services. In New York City, the visible symptoms of a worsening mental health crisis are emerging. East New York, though, has to deal with it more than most localities. According to a report by NY Daily News.

Mental health rally in Philadelphia. Image by Liz Spikol From Flickr

There are many mental health emergencies in the Brooklyn area, which leads the city to the most serious category of crime. According to Department of Health data, East New York has a rate of adult psychiatric hospitalization that is more than twice as high as the city as a whole.

Residents claim that the streets are getting more dangerous as they deal with the everyday realities of interrelated crises such as mental health, homelessness, and addiction. This is happening even as advocates and officials, who are sometimes at odds, debate remedies and demand further financing.

Some playgrounds no longer allow children to play there. Seniors who want to avoid specific corners hire Ubers rather than walk. Residents more often believe that they must cross the street to avoid those who are obviously distressed.

"They need to remove people off the streets so they aren't on the sidewalk or in the park. Kyle Theodore, 22, an East New York native, suggested better shelter maintenance. Or else, they might adhere to a tougher set of regulations.

