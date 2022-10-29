Red Hook, NY

Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To Justice

Abdul Ghani

As the first multi-jurisdictional court in the nation with criminal, family, and housing court cases appearing before a single judge, the Justice Center was established in 2000 as a partnership between the New York State Unified Court System and with the Center for Court Innovation. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15a5GL_0irWhG5B00
The Red Hook Community Justice Center.Image by Own Work From Wikipedia Creative Commons

The Justice Center has a comprehensive strategy rather than operating in silos. For instance, if someone is charged with drug possession, it may lead to family court proceedings if they have children or housing court proceedings if they reside in public housing. Instead of having three distinct court dates, this person can go to the Justice Center and receive assistance, programming, and accountability that are all intended to help them move forward.

The Justice Center, however, is about much more than just speeding up the legal system. In order to achieve justice, persons must be prioritized, along with the community. This entails collaborating with the neighborhood to identify local issues and develop ways to deal with them. By doing this, we have raised civic participation, given the neighborhood's residents more power to speak up for themselves, and improved public safety.

The Solution Is Simple

To handle interpersonal conflict, we as a nation have created cutting-edge programs like peacemaking circles, which are imitated under the guidance of traditional Navajo peacemakers, and driver accountability courses, which aim to alter the behavior of drivers who break the law.

Our programming, which includes high school equivalency diploma programs, housing services to assist New York City Housing Authority renters with repairs and rent arrears payments to avoid eviction, and leadership training for young people, is available to anybody in the neighborhood.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Buy Me a Coffee Here!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Opinion# The Red Hook Community Justice# Superstorm Sandy# he New York State Unified Cour# the Center for Court Innovatio

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
3144 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

New York City, NY

Uptown Section Of Hudson River Greenway Is Closing For Construction

According to Parks Department representatives, a critical section of the Hudson River Greenway uptown will be closed for repairs starting next week for four months. Cyclists are still incensed that the project does not include a safe detour and instead sends them onto crash-prone neighborhood streets.

Read full story

Pumpkin Smashes Into A Car Windshield Damaging The Car On Long Island

A horrifying Halloween prank on Long Island that involved tossing a pumpkin out of a moving automobile and smashing it onto the window of another car traveling the other way may have been fatal.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health Insurance

According to the Daily News, if Mayor Adams' controversial plan to move the city's retired staff into a privatized Medicare plan fails, the administration may raise health insurance prices for active municipal workers. Putting premiums on city employees would go against decades of local government tradition.

Read full story
8 comments

Musk Brings In Tesla Engineers And Want To Revive Vine

The new CEO wastes no time restructuring Twitter. He also wants to revive the discontinued video service. Elon Musk continues to push ahead with the personnel restructuring of Twitter after his takeover. In addition to the previous Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Musk also fired the entire board of directors, according to a report by the SEC. "On October 27, 2022, as a result of the Completion of the Merger, Mr. Elon Musk became the sole director of Twitter Inc.," it said.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York State

Random assaults, record numbers of homeless people, and a deficiency of services. In New York City, the visible symptoms of a worsening mental health crisis are emerging. East New York, though, has to deal with it more than most localities. According to a report by NY Daily News.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

Selena Gomez Goes Back To Greenwich Street Waverly Place In NYC

Back to her Disney Channel roots, Selena Gomez. The "Boyfriend" singer uploaded a photo of herself on Saturday looking up at the Waverly Place street sign while wearing a beige sweater and printed jeans along with the message, "back to where it all began.

Read full story

Musk Wants Mass Layoffs And Charge $240 For Verification Badge

Twitter's new owner is putting pressure on the workforce: If a new feature doesn't come within a week, Elon Musk wants to fire these developers. Following his takeover of Twitter on October 28, 2022, owner Elon Musk's first steps are revealed. He is said to want to lay off 50 percent of the workforce promptly, as reported by the New York Times, citing informed sources. In addition, a development team would be given a week's deadline to implement a new feature - otherwise, they would be fired, reports Platformer.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

4 People Killed, Including 1 Woman And 3 Children In Bronx Fire

Early on Sunday, a roaring house fire in the Bronx claimed the lives of three young children and a lady as the scared toddlers frantically pounded on the windows while wailing, "Help me, God!", according to authorities and shaken neighbors. According to NY Post.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Correction Officers Saved A Prisoner From Suiciding In Manhattan Court

In order to save Kareem Perry, 50, the detainee's cell was evacuated of other inmates, chest compressions were started, and a rescue kit containing essential first aid supplies was retrieved.

Read full story
16 comments

Elon Musk Buys Twitter And Fires Bosses

The Tesla and SpaceX owner is taking over the social network for $44 billion. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has to go. Elon Musk bought Twitter. This ends months of back and forth about the takeover of the short message platform, which began in April 2022 with Musk's entry as a major shareholder in Twitter. Musk tweeted in the morning: "The bird is freed".

Read full story
1 comments
Burlington, NJ

Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical Center

The school district's request to put a bond measure of up to $165 million on the city's November 8 ballot was unanimously approved by the Burlington City Council on Monday. Burlington Central High School.Image by Snuffy From Flickr.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29

The Boston Book Festival will return to Back Bay on October 28 and 29, following two years of virtual programming, with speeches from notable authors and a variety of readings, talks, and workshops that will all take place in person.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Police Is Searching For A 34-Year-Old Woman From South Shore Who Is Missing

The 34-year-old woman Laura Lyons was seen leaving her residence on Friday at about 8 a.m. near Amboy Road and Chelsea Street, according to a statement from the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD Officers Are Quitting Their Jobs When Crime In NYC Is Increasing

According to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association, more than 1,400 NYPD officers have left their positions this year. At a time when the crime has escalated into a significant problem in New York City, the NYPD is shrinking.

Read full story
112 comments

US Border Patrol Sending Migrants To Structured Offices Without Any Prior Notice: Including In New York

(AP) NEW YORK: About a dozen recent immigrants were interviewed by the Associated Press, and they volunteered to disclose the documentation they were given when they were let go from American custody so they could apply for asylum after crossing the border with Mexico.

Read full story
16 comments

The US Government Is Considering Security Clearance For Elon Musk

The US government is considering subjecting Elon Musk's companies to a national security audit. The reason should be statements in terms of Russia. According to a report by Bloomberg, the US authorities are concerned about Elon Musk's threat to shut down the Starlink satellite service for Ukraine - although Musk later retracted the statement. The authorities are also concerned about tweets that contained peace proposals in favor of Russia and Musk's plans to buy Twitter together with a group of foreign investors.

Read full story
27 comments
New York City, NY

Heartbroken Woman Begged To NYC Mayor And NYPD To Find Her Puppy's Killer

Jessica Chrustic, a heartbroken dog owner from New York, desperately demands from Mayor Eric Adams and New York Police Department to take action and find the killers of her pet. She lost her dog in Prospect Park. According to NY Post.

Read full story
3 comments

Republicans Are Hopeful To Get Edge In NY Congressional Elections

As polls indicate many crucial congressional contests are leaning toward the GOP, historically true-blue New York is now in the heart of a potential red wave in the Nov. 8 elections, positioning the Empire State to assist in the Republican takeover of Congress. Polls are indicating that Assemblyman Michael Lawler is making headway on Congressman Sean Patric Maloney, who is also the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (R-Rockland).

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC To Increase Police Force In Subways To Stop Crime

About 1,200 overtime shifts per day will be added by the NYPD and MTA Police to increase officer presence on platforms and trains. During peak hours, officers will be stationed at over 300 stations.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy