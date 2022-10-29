Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To Justice

As the first multi-jurisdictional court in the nation with criminal, family, and housing court cases appearing before a single judge, the Justice Center was established in 2000 as a partnership between the New York State Unified Court System and with the Center for Court Innovation.

The Red Hook Community Justice Center. Image by Own Work From Wikipedia Creative Commons

The Justice Center has a comprehensive strategy rather than operating in silos. For instance, if someone is charged with drug possession, it may lead to family court proceedings if they have children or housing court proceedings if they reside in public housing. Instead of having three distinct court dates, this person can go to the Justice Center and receive assistance, programming, and accountability that are all intended to help them move forward.

The Justice Center, however, is about much more than just speeding up the legal system. In order to achieve justice, persons must be prioritized, along with the community. This entails collaborating with the neighborhood to identify local issues and develop ways to deal with them. By doing this, we have raised civic participation, given the neighborhood's residents more power to speak up for themselves, and improved public safety.

The Solution Is Simple

To handle interpersonal conflict, we as a nation have created cutting-edge programs like peacemaking circles, which are imitated under the guidance of traditional Navajo peacemakers, and driver accountability courses, which aim to alter the behavior of drivers who break the law.

Our programming, which includes high school equivalency diploma programs, housing services to assist New York City Housing Authority renters with repairs and rent arrears payments to avoid eviction, and leadership training for young people, is available to anybody in the neighborhood.

