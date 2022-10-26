Police Is Searching For A 34-Year-Old Woman From South Shore Who Is Missing

The 34-year-old woman Laura Lyons was seen leaving her residence on Friday at about 8 a.m. near Amboy Road and Chelsea Street, according to a statement from the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

Laura Lyons, 34, was reported missing on October 21, 2022. Image by Courtesy of NYPD

According to the police, Lyons is about 5'7" tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was observed walking around in a red winter coat with a lion mane around the hood, along with black yoga pants.

Anyone with information on this missing case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline of the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish-speaking callers (74782).

Additionally, members of the public can offer their information by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or by tweeting at @NYPDTips.

Lyons Is Not The Only Missing Woman

There have been several women missing cases in New York State during recent years. Some of the recent cases are below:

A 34-year-old school teacher by the name of Eliza Fletcher is missing since September 2, 2022.

A 24-year-old woman by the name of Everliz Valentina Vega Medina is missing since May 23, 2022.

A 34-year-old woman by the name of Acacia Kali is missing since April 15, 2022.

A 34-year-old woman by the name of Candice Caffas is missing since July 17, 2022.

Seeing all these missing reports is harsh, but instead of taking on the leap of responsibility, most of the NYPD officers are quitting their jobs to get higher-paying jobs somewhere else.

