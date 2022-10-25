NYPD Officers Are Quitting Their Jobs When Crime In NYC Is Increasing

According to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association, more than 1,400 NYPD officers have left their positions this year. At a time when the crime has escalated into a significant problem in New York City, the NYPD is shrinking.

New NYPD Police Officers. Image by Diana Robinson From Flickr

According to the Police Pension Fund, the number of officers leaving the service has been increasing consistently since 2019, and it nearly doubled between 2020 and 2021, with 465 officers leaving in 2020 and 888 leaving in 2021. 1,426 cops have resigned so far this year, which is four times more than in 2015.

According to Lynch, a lot of officers opt to join other police forces that offer a higher salary, such as the MTA Police, New York State Troopers, Westchester, and Long Island departments. According to the PBA, cops in Suffolk County, for instance, earn 76% more than those in the NYPD.

The Suffolk County Police Department reports that 111 of the 380 new officers hired in the previous year had prior NYPD experience.

We Need More Time

According to Lynch, some officers—particularly transit officers—already put in about 60 hours of extra work each month. He added, "That affects the individual police officer as well."

"We need some time to decompress."

According to Lynch, officers are also leaving the NYPD due to the need for overtime and moving to other departments that have higher staffing levels and more predictable schedules.

