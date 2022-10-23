Republicans Are Hopeful To Get Edge In NY Congressional Elections

As polls indicate many crucial congressional contests are leaning toward the GOP, historically true-blue New York is now in the heart of a potential red wave in the Nov. 8 elections, positioning the Empire State to assist in the Republican takeover of Congress. Polls are indicating that Assemblyman Michael Lawler is making headway on Congressman Sean Patric Maloney, who is also the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (R-Rockland).

Republicans are also focusing on open seats for CD3 and CD4 on Long Island, CD19 in the Hudson Valley, and newly-elected Rep. Pat Ryan (D-Hudson Valley), who is running against Assemblyman Colin Schmitt (D-New Windsor) in the nearby CD18 campaign.

All of those seats, with the exception of the 19th, are rated as toss-ups by the independent political tracker RealClearPolitics.

However, Democrats seem to be forced to play defense as their hopes of taking back GOP-held seats in New York appear to diminish.

Additionally, according to RealClearPolitics, in her rematch with former Democratic Rep. Max Rose (who was trailing by six points in a recent poll), Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) has the advantage.

Democrats want to take that seat as well as a district in Central New York that overlaps with the one currently held by retiring Representative John Katko (R-Syracuse).

In a recent Siena College survey, Republican nominee Brandon Williams led Democrat Francis Conole by a margin of 45-40%.

Local political gurus also claim that several elections on Long Island may be more competitive than national prognosticators currently anticipate.

