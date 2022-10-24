NYC To Increase Police Force In Subways To Stop Crime

About 1,200 overtime shifts per day will be added by the NYPD and MTA Police to increase officer presence on platforms and trains. During peak hours, officers will be stationed at over 300 stations.

Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, and MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber. Image by Metropolitan Transportation Authority from Flickr

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams and Governor of New York Kathy Hochul today unveiled additional programs to combat transit crime and keep New York City's subways safe.

Among the efforts are a sizeable contribution from the state's public emergency fund and a promise to collaborate with the city on a specific financial stream to support more police presence in the subway system.

To help those who are suffering from serious mental health illnesses, the NYPD and MTA will increase officer presence on platforms by adding two new dedicated units at psychiatric centers and 1,200 additional overtime officer shifts each day on the subway, totaling about 10,000 additional overtime patrol hours daily.

Recent Subway Crimes Are More Disturbing

Democrats Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced the new security measures after a series of disturbing attacks on the system, including the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on a Queens train earlier this month and the death of a man who was pushed in front of another Queens train on Monday.

While crime in the city is down 4% from 2019 and down 17% from ten years ago, according to Adams, many members of the public don't feel safer.

According to NYC Mayor, the new initiatives support the subway safety strategy he unveiled at the start of the year.

