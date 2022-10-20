New York City, NY

A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer Migrants

Abdul Ghani

Christopher Baugh, a member of Adams' advance team, criticized his boss in an undercover video shot by the right-wing publication Project Veritas and made public on Tuesday. He claimed that the immigrants from Texas were causing the city to disintegrate and described their arrival in New York City as "a really dangerous situation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEDKO_0igfTmGJ00
City Hall staffer Christopher Baugh.Image of Chris Baugh/Creative Commons/Public Domain

Christopher Baugh, a staff member at City Hall, was fired on Wednesday when it was revealed that he had been responsible for the casual crisis response of the city. A City Hall employee was excommunicated on Wednesday after he was secretly taped criticizing Mayor Adams' handling of the influx of immigrants into the Big Apple.

Baugh replied on camera, "And I don't know which Eric Adams is able enough to cross it."

Adams has no plan, he said, to deal with the increasing number of newcomers.

City Hall's Response

Baugh was fired from City Hall, according to a representative for the mayor, for "disparaging first responders."

The city's most lucrative job, according to Baugh, is being a police officer. Like, you might get shot, but other than that, it's excellent.

He criticized officers who lost their jobs because they declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mayor's office minimized Baugh's contribution to City Hall, referring to him as "a low-level staffer who had no private or special access to the mayor," and asserting that the Adams administration was not responsible for his hiring.

