Adams Tent City: Google Tags Eric Adams in Mapping The New NYC Migrants Center

Tuesday, it appeared that the most popular search engine had rejected Mayor Eric Adams' proposed name for his divisive immigration processing facility on Randall's Island in favor of something that was a little more descriptive.

Adams Tent City New York. Image by Amir Ghani From Twitter

The facility is listed on the internet as "Adams Tent City" rather than "Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center," as Adams refers to the soon-to-open center on Randalls Island.

The tag is only visible when zoomed in to around 100 feet above the ground level when traveling over the secluded island's northwest shore between Manhattan and Queens.

It's unclear if the tag was applied by Google or by a user who appreciates location services that let storefront owners identify their establishment.

Mayor NYC Eric Adams And Solutions To Immigrants

Mayor Eric Adams said that the city will build the site to handle the current spike in immigration. After Abbott included New York City on his list of sanctuary cities to deport undocumented immigrants to, Adams made his proclamation.

Besides Washington, D.C., the Texas governor remarked at the time, "New York City is the ideal location for these migrants, who can get the wealth of city services and housing that NYC Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city of New York."

At the location, which will serve as a temporary housing facility for up to 500 migrants before they enter the city's overburdened shelter system, three enormous white tents have been erected.

