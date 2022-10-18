NYC Governor Announced $150M to create high-demand jobs

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that two new $150 million state grant programs will assist New York in ensuring that its labor force is prepared for the high-demand jobs of the future.

Governor Kathy Hochul. Image by Metropolitan Transportation Authority from Flickr

According to Hochul's office, the $115 million for the Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million for the Capital Grant Program will be managed by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development at Empire State Development (ESD).

The Pay for Performance Grant Program will provide funding in two ways: awards between $50,000 to $1 million for running costs and rewards worth $1,500 to $4,000 for each trained individual who is put in a "good job" in a sector like biotech, finance, or construction, as determined by the state.

Community-based organizations, nonprofits, and chambers of commerce are eligible applicants, as are those that focus on supporting underserved populations and those who offer complete services like daycare.

The Process

According to Empire State Development, applicants can submit grant applications to be utilized to update current training facilities, construct new ones, or buy machines and/or equipment to train employees.

Awards will start to be announced every two months starting in December, and applications are still being accepted. The first round of scholarship applications must be submitted by November 14th.

On the website of the Office of Strategic Workforce Development, you can find further details and applications for consolidated funding.

