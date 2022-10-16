New York City, NY

Mayor NYC Eric Adams Releases 2021 Tax Forms

Abdul Ghani

According to a copy of Mayor Eric Adams' 2021 tax filings, he paid $56,074 in taxes last year on $245,324 in salary, pension, and rental income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdWcZ_0ia3VP0D00
Eric Adams, Mayor New York City.Image by Metropolitan Transportation Authority from Flickr

According to Adams' most recent tax records, his taxable income for 2021 was $231,977. He paid $18,798 in state and local taxes in addition to $56,000 in federal income taxes. He overpaid $338 on his federal tax returns, according to his 2021 federal income tax return to the Internal Revenue Service, for which he asked for a $245 refund.

Adams collected a total of $245,324 in income last year, which included his monthly pay as Brooklyn borough president, pension, and rental income, according to the 24-page itemized file, which was made public by City Hall two days before it was required to do so by the IRS.

Eric Adams Taxes of 2021

Adams hired an accountant to prepare the 2021 returns after blaming his prior one for the 2020 errors.

Adams also donated roughly $5,000 to charitable causes in 2021, but his tax returns do not reflect those gifts because he did not keep all of the receipts, according to Fabien Levy, a spokesman for City Hall.

According to Levy, Adams made donations to churches, food banks, and victims of crime.

Adam's $62,900 pension from the NYPD and his $179,000 borough president salary for Brooklyn are both shown on his tax returns.

Eric Adams' state return reveals that he also appears to have gotten a $1,118 refund for state and local taxes.

