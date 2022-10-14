US, NATO, And Germany Are Sending More Anti-Drone Defense For Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine, meanwhile, are fighting a drone war. The USA, Germany, and now also NATO provide technology against it. The Ukraine war has long since become a drone war. In no other military conflict have so many unmanned aerial vehicles of different sizes and capabilities been used. Commercial quadrocopters fly as well as small fixed-wing aircraft for reconnaissance. Russia and Ukraine also use drones for their attacks, which completely destroy themselves on impact like guided missiles. Only Ukraine, however, has larger combat drones with Turkish TB2 drones.

With the unmanned upgrade, the need for anti-drone devices is also increasing. NATO also wants to support Ukraine in this regard. That's what NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday after a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels. They are to help neutralize the Shahid 136 drones.

Kamikazed drones from Iran

According to different sources, Russia could have procured a three-digit number of these kamikaze drones from Iran. They have been in action for around three weeks and have also hit targets in western Ukraine. The Shahid drone is said to be manufactured under license in Russia under the name Geran-2. The Russian military also flies the smaller variant Shahid-131 and the in-house production Zala Lancet.

NATO anti-drone defenses are said to be hundreds of electromagnetic jammers used to disrupt the radio signal used to control the drones. The aircraft than either crash or, as in the case of commercial quadrocopters, slowly sink to the ground.

Stoltenberg did not say which technology will be delivered. In Germany, for example, both the military and the police are equipped with jammers to counter drones. These are futuristic-looking devices that resemble a gun. However, this can only be used to bring smaller drones to the ground.

Confusion of terms

Larger drones, which are reserved solely for the military, would require significantly more powerful jammers. Russia, for example, has such systems with the Pantsir system, which is mounted on trucks. In Syria, in the civil war in Libya, and also in Azerbaijan's war against Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh two years ago, the attackers (mostly Turkish in all three cases) first targeted the Pantsir platforms.

The US military has also sent anti-drone weapons to Ukraine as part of its support against the Russian war of aggression. Recent commitments are said to include a combination of three systems that can also be used against larger drones such as Iran's Shahid-136. Called Vampire, the pickup truck-mounted facility consists of a jammer, an infrared camera, and a rocket launcher.

A few weeks ago, the German Ministry of Defense announced that it would support Ukraine with counter-drones. However, it is not clear from his list which technology is to be delivered. The enumeration consists of a jumble of terms, including seven "jammers", ten "anti-drone cannons", a total of twelve "electronic anti-drone devices", 14 "anti-drone sensors and jammers" and two Humvee vehicles on which "jammers/drone carriers" are mounted.

