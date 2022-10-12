19-Year-Old Public School Paraprofessional Employee Shot In Head

After being shot in the head about a block from the elementary school where he had been teaching earlier in the day, a teenage New York City school employee is fighting for his life in the hospital, according to authorities.

Around 2:50 pm, the incident took place in front of a deli at 5022 Avenue M in the Flatlands neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in front of 5002 Avenue M next to P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School. The NYPD stated on Tuesday. Before transporting the 19-year-old man to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officers came upon him there with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police sources, a shooter fired four shots, striking the boy once in the head.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital after collapsing and stumbling into a nearby deli. The victim was allegedly targeted, but according to the police, the motive behind the shooting was not clear. According to investigators, there were no verbal exchanges before the rounds were fired.

The victim is a paraprofessional for District 75, which is housed in the same building as PS 203 Floyd Bennett School, according to the Department of Education.

The moments of the incident were captured on surveillance footage. The gunman described by the NYPD resembled the individual on the security camera footage. They claim the suspect was dressed in a red hoodie over a red do-rag and a black parka.

