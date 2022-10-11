Teenage Girl Found Fatally Shot In An Apartment Lobby In Brooklyn

A 17-year-old girl was found shot to death in the lobby of an apartment building in East New York, Brooklyn, after hanging out with friends in an upper-floor apartment. Raelynn Cameron was fatally shot in a Brooklyn apartment complex on Monday night. The NYPD is investigating the NYPD.

Teenage Dancer Was Shot In The Chest. Image by Pix11/Creative Commons

Around 10:55 p.m. on Monday, the teenage dancer Raelynn Cameron was found shot in the chest inside the Eldert Lane building's lobby. Police responded to a call on 911. The emergency team took her to Brookdale University Hospital. Unfortunately, the teenage dancer died in the hospital, just 10 days before her birthday.

Blood stains were detected on a couch in the vacant apartment's living room, close to the kitchen, and one.9mm shell casing was found there.

The victim was able to speak with emergency personnel while being taken to the hospital, but she was unable to identify the shooter before she was declared dead.

Detectives are interviewing a group of teenagers who were on the sixth floor at the time of the shooting as well as those two women who called 911 to report the shooting.

Detectives are investigating if she was shot as a result of someone else playing with a gun or if she was maybe the target. Detectives could not find any gun at the crime scene. There were no recent arrests in the case, and the investigation is still going.

No arrests have been made.

