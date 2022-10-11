Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx bus

A New York citizen was fatally stabbed by a woman on an MTA bus in The Bronx. It is the eighth person to be killed in the transit system this year, and the third victim of a fatal stabbing while traveling in the past 10 days.

On the BX19 bus at around 8:25 p.m on Sunday, Lamont Barkley, 55, got into a verbal altercation with a guy and a woman who were allegedly boyfriend and girlfriend.

When the disagreement got heated, the woman (by the name of Jackson) allegedly stabbed Barkley several times in the stomach at the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. The man died at the hospital.

Police arrested the woman and took her to Lincoln Hospital, for first aid. She is accused of both manslaughter and murder.

Lamont Barkley's death is the eighth to happen in the transit system in 2022 alone.

It Was Not The First Incident

Charles Moore, 38, was stabbed numerous times in the back and chest last week as he exited a northbound 4 train in The Bronx. According to authorities, the attack was unprovoked and was carried out by a suspect who came up behind Moore.

Two other victims were fatally stabbed in apparent random subway attacks just hours before Moore was attacked and died.

New York Police Department is asking citizens with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for the Spanish language, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Citizens can also submit their tips and suggestions by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website by NYPD at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

