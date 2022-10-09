Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.

NYC Migrants sitting on the road in cold nights. Image by Steve White From NY Post/Creative Commons

According to an employee, migrants have entirely booked the Staten Island Inn. A second drop-off was anticipated at the Holiday Inn Express on Saturday night.

One immigrant, Geraldine Silva, told The NY Post outside the inn that she took a bus from El Paso to get there about a week ago. The native of Venezuela was just sporting a t-shirt, a pair of sweatpants, and a pair of flip-flops on a night when the temperature dipped into the 40s.

Citizen's Response To Help Migrants

Since the refugees came, Sebastian Bongiovani, 51, a co-owner of Verde's Pizza and Pasta House, has given them free meals. He said that the arrival of the busloads was never communicated to the community.

Pregnant mothers and little toddlers famished are what he described. He claimed to have seen the starving immigrants consume an entire slice of pizza "in a second."

People frequently ask for meals at my [pizzeria], according to my observations. I instruct them to return later in the day. Five or six children and [a man's] pregnant wife returned, according to Bongiovani.

We request NYC Authorities and Mayor Eric Adams to respond and help these people as soon as possible.

